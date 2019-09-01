Coach: Andrew Caldwell (49-20-4)
2018 record: 13-6-3
Group: S.J. Group I
What to watch: The Chiefs feature eight seniors this season that have been playing varsity since they were freshmen, including first-team Press All-Stars Sophia Ridolfo and Olivia Dortu. The team also returns three-year starter Mannetta McAvaddy. Last year, Buena captured the United Division title and advanced to the S.J. group I quarterfinals.
“Our goal every year is to take the season one game at a time and to hopefully be playing into November,” Caldwell said. “We are a team with a lot of experience. ... We (hope) to contend in our conference and in Group I this season.”
