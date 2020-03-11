The free concert of the United States Air Force Heritage Brass of the USAF Heritage of American Band, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 14, at the Landis Theater in Vineland, has been postponed. They will reschedule all of the band's New Jersey concert dates, and further information will be forthcoming when that happens.

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

