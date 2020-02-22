WarnerMedia's new streaming service will debut with some extra “Friends.”
The company announced Friday the entire original “Friends” cast will reunite for an unscripted special that will be available on HBO Max when the service debuts in May.
A reunion has been long-sought by fans of the NBC series, which ended its 236-episode run in 2004. HBO Max will also carry every episode of the sitcom, which has proved enduringly popular, including with young audiences who discovered the show when it was available on Netflix.
The show made Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer into household names and won six Emmy Awards.
Lizzo, Nyong'o, Eddie Murphy vying for NAACP Image Awards: Hollywood's awards season isn't over quite yet, with the NAACP Image Awards putting the spotlight Saturday on the achievements of actors and musicians of color.
The evening's honorees include Oscar contenders, namely Cynthia Erivo, who starred in the Harriet Tubman biopic, “Harriet.” It also will showcase several actors and films that missed out on recognition at the Academy Awards, such as Eddie Murphy and his film “Dolemite is My Name” and Lupita Nyong'o, who starred in “Us.”
The awards are being handed out in Pasadena at a ceremony that will be broadcast live on BET beginning at 8 p.m.
