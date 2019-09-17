Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I’m looking for flickering orange light bulbs for a Halloween candelabra. I have looked in Christmas Tree Shops, JoAnn Fabric, Home Depot and anywhere that sells Halloween items. I did find bulbs in JoAnn Fabric that look like flames but they don’t have the flickering effect. Can you help me? Thanks. — Jeannine
Dear Jeannine: Walmart sells a five-pack of Flame Light Bulb Flicker Edison E26 Standard Base Flickering Orange Glow for $12.07. Ebay.com has a Flickering Orange Light Bulb E26 with a standard base for $5. I emailed you both links.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: The RiteAid in Ocean City will be Walgreens as of Friday. Will all RiteAids? — Barbara R., Ocean City
Dear Barbara: From what I read online Rite Aid announced it sold 1,932 Rite Aid stores across the country to Walgreens and has a list of the New Jersey stores that are turning into Walgreens, including one on West Avenue in Ocean City. However, it also states, that after changing to Walgreens it may close.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Do you know where I might obtain a mince meat pie around the holidays? They used to sell them at Mino’s Bakery in Atlantic City and at Casel’s in Margate. The last few years they stopped caring them. — Peter Murphy
Dear Peter: You can purchase two boxes of Walkers six-pack Mincemeat Tarts for $29.90 at Vermontcountrystore.com. That is the only thing I could find. The picture looks like little pies. I also emailed you a recipe link to make your own, which is very easy. I am sure if any of our readers know who sells them, they will write in.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Without spending $60 to $100, I need a good hardwood floor vacuum/cleaner. — Martin P.
Dear Martin: Bed Bath & Beyond sells a Bona Hardwood Floor Spray Mop, which was $39.99, on sale now for $31.99. If you download and print a coupon off their website you can save an additional 20%, making your cost $25.60. Also, on sale is Bona 16-ounce Hardwood Floor Cleaner for $17.59, but with a 20% coupon it would be $14.07.
Reader Tips
JH wrote in to let Oceanhouseac know he can call South Jersey Gas to get the name of a certified technician.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• Frozen turkey breasts: 99 cents per pound.
• Asparagus: $1.99 per pound.
• 2-pound bag of extra jumbo 16- to 20-count shrimp: $11.98.
• DiGiorno or California Pizza Kitchen pizzas: $3.99. Limit two.
• Signature Select 24.2- to 30.5-ounce Colombian or Classic Ground coffee: $20 for five cans. Must buy five cans to pay $4 per can.
ShopRite
• Chock Full O’ Nuts 23- to 26-ounce coffee: $3.99.
• Family pack of 80% lean ground beef: $1.99 per pound.
• ShopRite 93% lean turkey ground: $1 per pound.
• ShopRite 30-ounce real mayonnaise: $1.77.
• Purex 50-ounce laundry detergent: Two for $2.98 with the ShopRite digital coupon or with the coupon in the store’s circular from Sunday’s Press.
Tips
• Folgers Country Roast 25.1-ounce coffee is $4.99 at Walgreens.
• Harvest decor, candles, housewares and domestic items are half price at Rite Aid.
• Wrangler Jeans are $9.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.
• Premier Stretched Artist Mega Pack Canvas is on sale for $8.88 at A.C. Moore.
• Weber Smokey Joe portable charcoal grill is on sale today for $34.99 at Lowe’s.
• Queen-size microfiber sheet set by Interiors by Design is $12.50 at Family Dollar.
• 16-inch All American Grinder Sub is $5.48 at Walmart.
• Save $10 on all DNA testing kits at CVS.
• Power AifFryer XL, regularly $99.99, is on sale for $59.99 at Target.
• 8-by-8-foot instant canopy is on sale for $69 at Home Depot until Thursday.
• Farberware 15-piece dishwasher safe nonstick cookware set is on sale for $19.99 at Boscov’s.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.