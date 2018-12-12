TICKETS/INFORMATION
Tickets for all shows listed here are on sale now unless noted.
Tickets on Sale
Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour, Boardwalk Hall, 6 p.m., March 15, $39.50, $49.50, $149.50. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, December 14.
Smokey Robinson, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., March 30, $49, $69, $89. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 14.
Lee Brice, Ocean Resort, 8 p.m., Feb. 8, Ticket Price TBA. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 14.
The Isley Brothers, Ocean Resort, 8 p.m., Feb. 16, Ticket Price TBA. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 14.
38 Special, Ocean Resort, 8 p.m., Feb. 22, Ticket Price TBA. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 14.
Frank Caliendo, Ocean Resort, 9 p.m., Feb. 23, Ticket Price TBA. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 14.
Ian Anderson Presents Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour, Ocean Resort, 8 p.m., March 9, Ticket Price TBA. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 14.
Whose Live Anyway with Dave Foley, Joel Murray, Greg Proops and Jeff B. Davis, Ocean Resort, 9 p.m., March 23, Ticket Price TBA. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 14.
Chris Botti, Ocean Resort, 7 p.m., March 30, Ticket Price TBA. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 14.
Kenny Loggins, Ocean Resort, 8 p.m., April 12, Ticket Price TBA. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 14.
Brooks & Dunn, Ocean Resort, 8 p.m., June 7. Ticket Price TBA. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 14.
Kool & The Gang, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, Time TBA, March 15, Ticket Price TBA. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 14.
Week of Dec. 13
Flashback Fridays with Project/Object (Frank Zappa Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Dec. 14, Free.
Cage Fury Fighting Championships, CFFC 71, Borgata, Event Center, 7 p.m., Dec. 14, $55, $75, $95, $175.
Penn & Teller, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Dec. 15, $55, $90.
A Magical Cirque Christmas, Harrah’s, 8 p.m., Dec. 15, Ticket price TBA.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents The Nutcracker, Caesars, 7 p.m., Dec. 15 and 4 p.m., Dec. 16, $45.
98 Degrees Christmas Show, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Dec. 15, $69, $79.
Frankie Z Rocking Holiday Spectacular, Resorts, Superstar Theater, 8 p.m., Dec. 15, Ticket Price TBA.
MMA Dead Serious Promotions, Showboat, 7 p.m., Dec. 16, Ticket Price TBA.
Jim Brickman, Ocean Resort, Ovation Hall, 7 p.m., Dec. 16, $40, $45, $50.
Vincent Talarico, Resorts, Dec. 19, 3:30 p.m., $15.
Week of Dec. 20
Boardwalk Battle Championship, Boardwalk Hall, 5 p.m., Dec. 21 and noon, Dec. 22, one day passes: $20, $25, $40, $75, $100; two-day pass: $997.50.
Jam Hsiao, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 1 a.m., Dec. 23, $68, $98, $128, $188.
The Burlesque Holiday Show, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Dec. 26, $30.
Week of Dec. 27
The Burlesque Holiday Show, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Dec. 27 through 30 and 10 p.m., Dec. 31, $30.
Flashback Fridays with Draw the Line (Aerosmith Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Dec. 28, Free.
Kevin Hart, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Dec. 28, $100, $350.
Breaking Benjamin, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, Dec. 30, $39, $59.
New Year’s Eve Disco Ball starring Tavares, Rose Royce & Martha Wash, Resorts, 10:30 p.m., Dec. 31, $45, $55, $65.
War, Tropicana, 9:30 p.m., Dec. 31, $50, $75.
The O’Jay’s, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 9 p.m., Dec. 31, $55, $95.
Deborah Silver, Resorts, 8 p.m., Jan. 2, $15.
Week of Jan. 3
Flashback Fridays with Countdown to Ecstasy (Steely Dan Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Jan. 4, Free.
One Night in Memphis, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., Jan. 4, $25.
Week of Jan. 10
Dancing with the Stars, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Jan. 11, $190, $279, $369, $575.
Flashback Fridays with B Street, Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Jan. 11, Free.
Jam On Productions International Motorcycle Show, Showboat, Jan. 11 through Jan. 13, $15, $25, $30.
Sublime with Rome, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Jan. 12, $49.
Lotus Land (American Rush Tribute), Levoy Theatre, 8 p.m., Jan. 12, $29, $34.
Week of Jan 17
Flashback Fridays with Wanted DOA (Bon Jovi Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Jan. 18, Free.
Bill Engvall, Harrah’s, 7:30 and 10 p.m., Jan. 19, $35, $55.
Alabama, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Jan. 19, $50, $150.
Rob Thomas, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Jan. 19 and 20, $95, $125.
The Temptations Revue featuring Nate Evans, Resorts, 8 p.m., Jan. 19, $35, $45, $55.
Week of Jan. 24
Flashback Fridays with Separate Ways The Band (Journey Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Jan. 25, Free.
KC & The Sunshine Band, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, 8 p.m., Jan. 25 and 26, Ticket price TBA.
Napa Auto Parts Indoor Racing, Boardwalk Hall, 7:30 p.m., Jan.25 and 7 p.m., Jan. 26, $15, $17, $20, $22, $27.
Week of Jan. 31
Flashback Fridays with Kashmir (Led Zeppelin Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Feb. 1, Free.
Steven Wright, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., Feb. 1, $23, $48.
Tim McGraw, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Feb. 1 and 2, $75, $125, $175, $250.
Jagged Edge & 112 Featuring Mike & Slim, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., Feb. 2, $49.50, $89.50.
Hymn: Sarah Brightman in Concert, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Feb. 2, Ticket price TBA.
Week of Feb. 7
Bill Burr, Borgata, Event Center, 7 p.m., Feb. 8, $79, $99, $129.
Lee Brice, Ocean Resort, 8 p.m., Feb. 8, Ticket Price TBA.
Flashback Fridays with Mullett (Tribute to Hair Bands), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Feb. 8, Free.
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., Feb. 8 and 9, Ticket price TBA.
Atlantic City Classic Car Show 2019, Atlantic City Convention Center, Feb. 8 through 10, $20, $25.
Toni Braxton with Special Guests SWV, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Feb. 9, $49, $59, $79.
Week of Feb. 14
Flashback Fridays with Groovin (Rock’n Chicks of Classic Rock Tributes), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Feb. 15, Free.
Brian McKnight, Ocean Resort, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., Feb. 15, Ticket price TBA.
Chubby Checker and The Wildcats, Resorts, 8 p.m., Feb. 16, Ticket Price TBA.
Erykah Badu & Special Guest, Boardwalk Hall, 8 p.m., Feb. 16, $59, $125.
Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Feb. 16, $65, $75, $95, $125.
Patti LaBelle, Tropicana, 8 p.m., Feb. 16, $55, $125.
Cheap Trick, Hard Rock, Sound Waves Theatre, 8 p.m., Feb. 16, $60, $75.
Michael Carbonaro, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., Feb. 16, $35, $39.
The Isley Brothers, Ocean Resort, 8 p.m., Feb. 16, Ticket Price TBA.
Valentine’s Soul Jam with The Stylistics, Bloodstone, The Manhattans and Harold Melvin’s Blue Notes, Tropicana, 7 p.m., Feb. 17, $58, $75, $98.
Week of Feb. 21
Flashback Fridays with Friends of the Brothers (The Allman Brothers Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., Feb. 22, Free.
38 Special, Ocean Resort, 8 p.m., Feb. 22, Ticket Price TBA.
Joan Jett, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, Time TBA, Feb. 22 and 23, Ticket Price TBA.
Postmodern Jukebox, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., Feb. 23, $59, $69.
Frank Caliendo, Ocean Resort, 9 p.m., Feb. 23, Ticket Price TBA.
Week of Feb. 28
New Jersey State High School Wrestling Championships, Boardwalk Hall, Feb. 28 through March 2, Ticket price TBA.
Flashback Fridays with Beginnings (Chicago Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., March. 1, Free.
The Monkees, Ocean Resort, Ovation Hall, 8 p.m., March 2, Ticket price TBA.
Vic DiBitetto, Borgata, Music Box, 7 and 10 p.m., March 2, $29, $32.
Grand Funk Railroad, Tropicana, 8 p.m., March 2, Ticket Price TBA.
Week of March 7
Harlem Globetrotters, Boardwalk Hall, 7 p.m., March 7, Ticket Price TBA.
Flashback Fridays with Best of The Eagles (EaglesTribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m, March. 8, Free.
Christopher Cross, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., March 8, $29, $39.
An Evening with Fleetwood Mac, Boardwalk Hall, 8 p.m., March 9, $69.50, $299.50.
Ian Anderson Presents Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour, Ocean Resort, 8 p.m., March 9, Ticket Price TBA.
Theo Von, Borgata, Music Box, 8 p.m., March 9, $29.
Week of March 14
Flashback Fridays with Rockin’ the Paradise (Styx Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., March. 15, Free.
Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour, Boardwalk Hall, 6 p.m., March 15, $39.50, $49.50, $149.50.
Kool & The Gang, Hard Rock, Sound Waves, Time TBA, March 15, Ticket Price TBA.
Week of March 21
Flashback Fridays with Tuesday’s Gone (Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute), Golden Nugget, 9 p.m., March. 22, Free.
Lionel Richie, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., March 22, $75, $250.
Cat & Nat: #MomTruths Live, Harrah’s, 9 p.m., March 22, $39.50, $54.50.
Luann De Lesseps: Countess Cabaret, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., March 23, $55, $65.
Joel McHale, Tropicana, 8 p.m., March 23, Ticket price TBA.
Whose Live Anyway with Dave Foley, Joel Murray, Greg Proops and Jeff B. Davis, Ocean Resort, 9 p.m., March 23, Ticket Price TBA.
Tape Face, Caesars, 9 p.m., March 23, Ticket Price TBA.
Week of March 28
NJ Horror Con Spring 2019, Showboat, March 29 through 31, $25 per day or $65 for a three-day pass.
Piff the Magic Dragon, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., March 30, $25.
Chris Botti, Ocean Resort, 7 p.m., March 30, Ticket Price TBA.
Smokey Robinson, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., March 30, $49, $69, $89
Robert Eric’s Piano Man — A Tribute to Billy Joel Benefit Concert, Grunin Center, 8 p.m., March 30, $45, $100.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents Romeo & Juliet, Caesars, 4 p.m., March 31, $45.
Mariah Carey, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, 8 p.m., March 30, $60, $160.
Week of April 4
Justin Willman, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., April 6, $29, $39.
Week of April 11
Kenny Loggins, Ocean Resort, 8 p.m., April 12, Ticket Price TBA.
The Price is Right Live, Harrah’s, 8 p.m., April 12 and 13; 3 p.m., April 13 and 14, Ticket price TBA.
Chicago, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., April 13, $70, $80, $90, $100.
The Sound of Music, Caesars, various times from April 16 through 21, Ticket price TBA.
Week of April 18
Jerry Seinfeld, Borgata, Event Center, 7 and 10 p.m., April 20, $99, $149, $199.
The Sound of Music, Caesars, various times through April 21, Ticket price TBA.
Week of April 25
Lewis Black, Borgata, Music Box, 9 p.m., April 26 and 27, $65, $75.
Atlantic City Ballet Presents Sleeping Beauty, Caesars, 4 p.m., April 28, $45.
Kinky Boots, Hard Rock, multiple times, April 30 through May 5, $35, $55, $75.
Week of May 9
Kenny Chesney, Hard Rock, Etess Arena, Time TBA, May 11, Ticket price TBA. Ticket sale date TBA.
Week of May 16
Atlantic City Ballet Presents Cinderella, Caesars, 7 p.m., May 18, $45.
Week of May 30
Kansas, Hard Rock, Sound Waves Theatre, 8 p.m., May 31 and June 1, Ticket price TBA.
Week of June 6
Brooks & Dunn, Ocean Resort, 8 p.m., June 7. Ticket Price TBA.
Twenty One Pilots, Boardwalk Hall, 7 p.m. June 8, $36.50, $76.50.
Week of June 13
Tom Segura: Take it Down Tour, Ocean Resort, Ovation Hall, 9 p.m., June 15, $50, $100.
Week of June 20
Epic Comic Con, Showboat, June 21 through 23, $25 (Friday), $35 (Saturday), $30 (Sunday), $75 (3 day admission).
Week of July 4
New Kids on the Block: The Mixtape Tour, with Salt N Pepa, Naughty by Nature, Tiffany and Debbie Gibson, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., July 5, $149, $249.
Week of Aug. 29
Gabriel Iglesias, Borgata, Event Center, 8 p.m., Aug. 30, $55, $65, $75