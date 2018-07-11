Thursday, July 12

TED NUGENT

8 P.M. HARD ROCK // $35, $45, $55

WHAT TO EXPECT: Ted Nugent put together a string of highly successful albums in the mid to late 1970s. Fans can expect to hear some songs from the ’70s that most people forgot about a long time ago.

TedNugent.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com

A.C. gets slammin’ with Jam Fest Known for featuring some of the best high school basketball players in the country, Hoop Gro…

Friday, July 13

PETE CORREALE

9 P.M. BORGATA // $25

WHAT TO EXPECT: Pete Correale has a real New York everyman quality about him, which makes his comedy relatable to many.

PeteCorreale.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com

Saturday, July 14

ANDREW DICE CLAY

9 P.M. HARRAH’S // $45, $55, $65

WHAT TO EXPECT: With his slick back hair and leather jacket the Diceman will strut his stuff Saturday night and fans can prepare for a night filled with all of the dirty nursery rhymes they can handle.

AndrewDiceClay.com, Caesars.com/harrahs-ac

BRAD GARRETT

8 P.M. RESORTS // $55, $65

WHAT TO EXPECT: Most famous for his Emmy Award winning role on “Everybody Loves Raymond,” Brad Garrett has had a long and successful career in acting, voiceovers and stand-up comedy.

ResortsAC.com

Red Bull Surf + Rescue returns to A.C. Lifeguards. For years, pop culture stereotypes would have you believe that their entire exis…

FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE

8 P.M. HARD ROCK // $149

WHAT TO EXPECT: A duo consisting of vocalists Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard, Florida Georgia Line has been described as “bro-country” due to lyrical content dealing with girls, drinking and trucks.

FloridaGeorgiaLine.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com

KATHLEEN MADIGAN

9 P.M. BORGATA // $35, $39

WHAT TO EXPECT: Kathleen Madigan covers a wide range of topics in her comedy act including family issues, politics, relationships and common annoyances of everyday life.

TheBorgata.com, KathleenMadigan.com

Sunday, July 15

MAROON 5

HARD ROCK // 8 P.M. SUNDAY, JULY 15; $150, $200

WHAT TO EXPECT: Led by the photogenic and charismatic front man Adam Levine, Maroon 5 has managed to maintain an incredibly successful pop career for over 15 years.

Maroon5.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com

Monday, July 16

AMERICA

7 P.M. OCEAN CITY MUSIC PIER // $76

WHAT TO EXPECT: Fans should expect a laid-back, enjoyable performance by the sea at the Ocean City Music Pier. America will play favorites such as “Sister Golden Hair” “Ventura Highway” and “Tin Man.”

VenturaHighway.com

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY, July 17 AND 18

AUGGIE SMITH

8 P.M. HARD ROCK // $20

WHAT TO EXPECT: Pop culture and politics are on the forefront of Smith’s comedic agenda and his quick, relentless style leaves audiences in hysterics.

AuggieSmith.com, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com

WEDNESDAY, July 18

REGGAE STARS THIRD WORLD

7 P.M. AC BOARDWALK AT KENNEDY PLAZA // FREE

WHAT TO EXPECT: Third World formed in Jamaica in 1973, infusing funk, soul and disco into their reggae sound.

ThirdWorldBand.com, TonyMart.com.