In this May 28, 2018 photo, brothers Kevin Bacon, left, and Michael Bacon pose in New York to promote their self-titled album out Friday. The pair will also launch a three-month concert tour. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP)
WHAT TO EXPECT: Yanni is a new age rock star of sorts, having scored 16 No. 1 albums on Billboard’s “Top New Age Album” chart. His concerts at historic locations and public television specials brought him worldwide fame in the 1990s and he continues to be a top draw. Yanni’s current tour celebrates the 25th anniversary of his famous “Live at the Acropolis” concert.
WHAT TO EXPECT: Craig Shoemaker has had a well-rounded career consisting of numerous stand-up specials for Showtime, Comedy Central and HBO, various television and film roles and writing work for sitcoms such as “Fuller House.” The signature character Shoemaker portrays his is “The Lovemaster,” which initially can seem a bit cliché and overdone, but quickly starts to become hilarious.
WHAT TO EXPECT: The second most famous rock act to emerge from Asbury Park in the 1970s, Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes continue to give sweaty barroom-style performances just as they did when they were the house band at the Stone Pony. Fans can look forward to hearing classics such as “I Don’t Wanna Go Home,” “The Fever,” “Havin’ a Party” and “This Time it’s For Real” along with some covers and tracks from Southside’s most recent album “Soultime.”
WHAT TO EXPECT: The Thompson Twins rode their new wave and pop style to the top of the charts during the 1980s with synth-drenched hits such as “Hold Me Now,” “Doctor! Doctor!,” “In the Name of Love,” “Lies” and “You Take Me Up.” Original member Tom Bailey took his solo act on the road for the first time in 2014 and has performed solo ever since. Fans can expect to hear all of their favorite Thompson Twins songs Saturday night along with selections from Bailey’s recent album “Science Fiction.”
WHAT TO EXPECT: Comedian Jim Gaffigan has had numerous hit specials including “Mr. Universe” and has written the books “Dad is Fat” and “Food: A Love Story.” In 2015 “The Jim Gaffigan Show” debuted on TV Land. He found his niche by focusing his act on humorous observations about family, food and everyday life. Gaffigan is one of America’s most successful comedians and fans at Borgata can look forward to another hilarious performance.
WHAT TO EXPECT: Iconic singer Boy George along with Culture Club will bring their instantly catchy pop and new wave sound to Atlantic City. Boy George commands the stage like few others and his soulful voice is top-notch, although at times it seems to have been overshadowed by his flamboyant outfits and makeup. Fans will get to sing along to hits such as “Karma Chameleon,” “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me” and “Time (Clock of the Heart).”
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING: SERGEY KOVALEV VS. ELEIDER ALVAREZ
HARD ROCK 7 P.M. // $50, $150, $200
WHAT TO EXPECT: WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev puts his belt on the line Saturday when he takes on undefeated challenger Eleider Alvarez at the Hard Rock. Alvarez holds a professional record of 23-0 with 11 knockouts is the No. 1 contender for the WBA and WBC titles and is ranked #6 by the WBO. Meanwhile Kovalev (32-2-1, 28 KOs) looks to legitimize his title with a defense against a top-ranked opponent.
WHAT TO EXPECT: With his powerful sandpaper vocals, distinctive blonde hairdo and colorful suits, Rod Stewart is an unmistakable performer who has managed to defy father time. The 73-year old comes to Boardwalk Hall with a ton of hit songs such as “Maggie May,” “Some Guys Have All the Luck,” “Tonight’s the Night,” “Forever Young” and “Hot Legs.” Eighties icon Cyndi Lauper will open the show and perform her hits “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” “True Colors,” “Time After Time” and “She Bop.”
WHAT TO EXPECT: Todd Rundgren has had much success as both an artist and a producer over the course of his 52 year career. The Upper Darby, PA native is known for his hits “We Gotta Get You Woman,” “Hello It’s Me,” “I Saw The Light” and “Bang the Drum All Day.” He’s produced classic albums for artists such as Badfinger, Grand Funk Railroad, Meatloaf and the New York Dolls. On Saturday he brings his brand of progressive rock to the Golden Nugget.
WHAT TO EXPECT: After forming in 1999, Kings of Leon finally achieved chart success in the U.S. in 2008 with their album “Only by the Night.” It included hits such as “Sex on Fire,” “Use Somebody” and “Notion.” The Nashville, Tenn., natives will perform these and other favorites such as “Waste a Moment,” “Supersoaker,” “Over,” “Pyro” and “Mary.”
WHAT TO EXPECT: Comprised of Emmy Award-winning composer Michael Bacon and his brother, the criticall acclaimed actor Kevin Bacon, The Bacon Brothers formed in 1995, performing their brand of country, rock and folk-influenced music. The talented duo has released multiple albums, tours regularly, makes appearances on television and maintains a loyal fan base. Concertgoers will get to see The Bacon Brothers performing the folk rock and country-tinged songs from their entire catalog.
WHAT TO EXPECT: Thomas Dolby is a British singer, producer and session musician who is best known for the 1982 hit “She Blinded Me with Science” and the 1984 single “Hyperactive!” He worked as a session keyboardist on Def Leppard’s “Pyromania” album and performed at Live Aid in 1985 as a member of David Bowie’s band. Dolby comes to Stockton University’s Dante Hall on Monday for what’s being dubbed “an evening of music and storytelling.” Fans will get to hear this music industry veteran give colorful, fascinating insights into his work and experiences while also getting to enjoy him perform his classic songs.
WHAT TO EXPECT: Stand-up comedian Greg Warren is known for his appearances on “The Bob and Tom Radio Show,” “CMT Comedy Stage,” “Last Comic Standing,” “Comedy Central Presents” and “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson.” His life growing up in the Midwest as both a varsity wrestler and clarinet player is often highlighted in his act. His routines based on experiences at restaurants also get big laughs.
WHAT TO EXPECT: John Cafferty & the Beaver Brown Band will return again to southern New Jersey; this time for a free concert at Kennedy Plaza. Although Cafferty and the band is not from New Jersey, they have the classic Jersey Shore rock ‘n’ roll sound down pat and will have fans singing along to classics such as “The Dark Side,” “Wild Summer Nights” and “Tender Years.”
ATLANTIC_CITY_NJ_JULY_28: American Reality Television personality, businesswoman and model, Kourtney Kardashian hosys the grand opening celebration of Sugar Factory American Brasserie at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on Saturday, July 28. Photo: Mike Manger /PhotoGraphics
