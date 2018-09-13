BUS TRIP TO PHILLIES GAME: Sept. 15; 4:30 p.m. departure from church; Phillies are playing the Miami Marlins; night is themed "German food and entertainment" and includes a $12 concession credit; Tuckahoe United Methodist Church, 112 Route 49, Tuckahoe; $107. 609-383-1880, ask for travel center.
ISRAEL TRIP: Sept. 30-Oct. 9 organized by Brigantine Community Education Recreation. Rates are $4,295 double occupancy, $4,277 triple occupancy and $5,783 single occupancy. Trip begins in Tel Aviv with a welcome dinner and visits the Latrun Area, Jaffa, Caesarea, Haifa, Acre, Nazareth, Cana, Kibbutz, Mount of Beattitudes, Capernaum, Sea of Galilee, Bet She’An, Jerusalem, Masada and the Dead Sea. Trip includes eight nights' accommodations at superior first-class hotels and 14 meals — 8 breakfasts at hotel and six three-course dinners. For information, call Brigantine CER at 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
TRIP TO NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND: Oct. 22-25; hosted by Brigantine CER; price ranges from $750 to $1,110. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
TRIP TO NEW YORK TO SEE 'THE BAND'S VISIT': Oct. 24; Katz JCC is visiting the Barrymore Theater in New York to see the award winning show, "The Band's Visit"; bus will leave the JCC at 8 a.m., return at approximately 6:30 p.m.; Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $180, seating limited. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
HUNTERDON HILLS PLAYHOUSE: Nov. 15; "Christmas is in the Air"; hosted by Absecon AARP Chapter 705, bus departs 8:30 a.m. from Reformation Lutheran Church, Biscayne Avenue and Shore Road, Galloway Township; $101; payment due by Oct. 23. 609-646-3862.
TRIP TO THE UNITED STATES HOLOCAUST MEMORIAL MUSEUM: Nov. 18; Katz JCC community trip to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington DC; bus will leave the JCC at 7:30 a.m., return at 7:30 p.m..; Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; $54 adults, $36 students, seating limited. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
ISRAEL, HANUKKAH 2018: Nov. 29-Dec. 9, organized by the Milton and Betty Katz Jewish Community Center. Rates are $3,600 per person double occupancy and $4,350 for single occupancy. The cost includes round trip airfare from JFK, nine night accommodations and 15 meals. The trip starts with two nights at the Dan Panorama-Tel Aviv with tours of the city’s Bahaus architecture, Mediterranean coast and nearby city of Jaffa. The group heads north for two nights to explore the cities of Haifa, Tiberias and Tzefat and the ancient sites in Bei’t Shean, Nazareth and Tabgha while staying in the Kibbutz Lavi Hotel. The tour concludes with five nights in Jerusalem at the Dan Panorama Hotel. While in Jerusalem, the tour will visit the Western Wall, The Jewish and Christian Quarter, The Israel Museum, Shrine of the Book (Dead Sea Scrolls), Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum and more. A day trip from Jerusalem will visit The Dead Sea and the fortress of Masada. For information, call Josh Cutler at 609-822-1167 or email jcutler@jccatlantic.org.
BANGKOK, BALI, HONG KONG & SINGAPORE: Jan. 7 through 21, 2019; Southeast Asia Experience trip; includes round trip airfare and deluxe hotels; hosted by the Milton & Betty Katz JCC; $4,200 through Aug. 1. 609-822-1167.
SOUTH AFRICA TRIP: March 11-19, 2019; hosted by Milton & Betty Katz JCC; experience the wonders of Cape Town and Krueger National Park; price includes round trip airfare from JFK airport to Cape Town aboard South African Air, accommodations in premier hotels, eight meals, intra-Africa transportation, daily tours and Krueger Park safaris; $3,600 per person, reservations required. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or travel@jccatlantic.org.