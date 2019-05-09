TRIP TO LONGWOOD GARDENS: May 8; 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Stafford Recreation is hosting a trip to Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania; 8:30 a.m., bus departs the Bay Avenue Community Center, 775 East Bay Ave., Manahawkin, returns at 5 p.m.; $59 includes bus ride, entry ticket and guided tour. 609-597-1000, ext. 8573 or StaffordNJ.gov.
GROUNDS FOR SCULPTURE: May 9; hosted by Hamilton Township Historical Society; bus trip to Grounds for Sculpture in Hamilton; 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; $69. 609-625-1598.
NEW YORK CITY: May 11; presented by the Margate City Recreation Department; bus departs 8:30 a.m. sharp from the Eugene A. Tighe School, 7804 Amherst Ave., Margate; leaves NYC at 6:30 p.m.; $35, advanced registration required. 609-823-6658, ext. 351 or Margate-NJ.com/Recreation.
OFFSHORE GARDEN CLUB BUS TRIP: May 15; full day exploring Mt. Cuba Gardens in Hockessin, DE; 7:30 a.m. departure from Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 724 Maple Ave., Linwood; $80. 609-927-6001 or 856-692-4465.
AMERICAN MUSIC THEATRE: May 18; trip to the American Music Theatre in Lancaster, PA, to see "Ovation"; brunch; 9 a.m. departure from St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Absecon; $91, all-included. 609-484-0626.
SHENANDOAH VALLEY: May 19-22; hosted by Forever Young Club; bus trip includes three nights lodging, three breakfasts and two dinners; $675 double, $865 single. 609-425-9523.
BRIGANTINE CER TRIP TO LOUISVILLE, KY: June 4-9; 6-day bus trip to Louisville, Kentucky, hosted by the Brigantine Community, Education and Recreation Department; visiting Churchill Downs, the Louisville Slugger Bat Museum and Factory, the Evan Williams bourbon Experience, the Kentucky Derby Museum and many other sites; limited number of spaces left; price for double occupancy is $1,672.00 per person. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
BUS TRIP TO 'THE CHER SHOW' IN NYC: June 5, 7 a.m. departure from Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $150. 609-822-1167 or jcutler@jccatlantic.org.
TRIP TO METROPOLITAN OPERA HOUSE: June 5; trip to see American Ballet Theatre's "Jane Eyre"; 8:30 a.m. departure from Beth Israel Reform Congregation, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield; $100, includes the ballet, bus fare and refreshments.; reservations due by May 1. 609-432-2983.
PHILLIES VS. METS: June 27; game is at 1:05 p.m.; Business Person Special includes $12 voucher good anywhere in Citizens Bank Park; $70 includes ticket to game, bus, assorted beverages and driver gratuity. Contact John at 609-703-5418.
AMERICAN MUSIC THEATRE: Aug. 18; bus trip to see the 3 p.m. show, "The Golden Boys"; 9 a.m. departure from St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Absecon; hosted by Get-A-Way. 609-484-0626.
BALTICS: LITHUANIA, LATIVA & ESTONIA: Sept. 10-20; hosted by the Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center; experience the wonders of three rarely visited European countries as we visit their capital cities of Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius; learn about their unique cultures and Jewish history; $3,600 per person includes round trip air and nine nights accommodations, tours and most meals. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or travel@jccatlantic.org.
PARIS, FRANCE: Oct. 2—8; hosted by Brigantine CER; 7-day, 5-night trip to the enchanting city of Paris, France; stay in a first class hotel in the center of Paris and visit the Orsay Museum, Montmartre, Versailles and Chartes; double occupancy is $2,695 per person. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
ISRAEL: Dec. 5-15; hosted by the Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center; enjoy the incredible wonders of The Holy Land with 2 nights in Tel Aviv, 2 nights in the North (Galilee and Golan) and 5 nights in Jerusalem; also included is a day trip to experience Masada and the Dead Sea; $3,600 per person (double occupancy) includes round trip air and nine nights' accommodations, tours and most meals. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or travel@jccatlantic.org.
SOUTHEAST ASIA: Jan. 13-27, 2020; hosted by the Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center; experience four amazing countries and four unique cultures on one epic trip; this tour will visit Bangkok (Thailand), Singapore, Bali (Indonesia) and celebrate Chinese New Year in Hong Kong; $4,600 per person (double occupancy) includes round trip air and twelve nights' accommodations, tours and most meals. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or travel@jccatlantic.org. Spaces are limited.