PHILADELPHIA FLOWER SHOW: March 5; hosted by Gardening by the Sea Garden Club; bus leaves 9 a.m. from Big Lots parking lot in North Cape May, and 9:15 a.m. from Pier One parking lot in Cape May Court House; departs Philadelphia for return trip at 4 p.m.; $65; RSVP to Rosemary Bubnis at 609-884-9061.
'PRETTY WOMAN, THE MUSICAL' AT THE NEDERLANDER THEATRE: March 6; includes round trip transportation from the Katz JCC and seats in the front mezzanine; lunch will be on your own; departing from the Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; $175. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
BRIGANTINE CER TRIP TO CROATIA: April 1-11; 11-day, 9-night trip to the Pearl of the Adriatic sponsored by the Brigantine Community, Education and Recreation Department; leaves from Philadelphia Airport; limited number of spaces left; price for double occupancy is $3,495 per person. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
LONGWOOD GARDENS BUS TRIP: April 27; benefits Cedar Creek High School Project Prom; 8:30 a.m. departure from Cedar Creek High School; $60. 609-593-3560, ext. 4001 or lmcmahon@gehrhsd.net.
LONG ISLAND HISTORICAL SITES: May 4, 5; hosted by Upper Township Historical Society; two-day bus trip to historical sites on Long Island, NY; cost includes the bus, all meals (except for breakfast Saturday and dinner on the way home Sunday), the hotel, and admission to all sites; departing from Cape May Court House and Seaville; $235 plus $62 if rooming alone. 609-886-8577 or UpperTwpHistory.org.
NEW YORK CITY: May 11; presented by the Margate City Recreation Department; bus departs 8:30 a.m. sharp from the Eugene A. Tighe School, 7804 Amherst Ave., Margate; leaves NYC at 6:30 p.m.; $35, advanced registration required. 609-823-6658, ext. 351 or Margate-NJ.com/Recreation.
AMERICAN MUSIC THEATRE: May 18; trip to the American Music Theatre in Lancaster, PA, to see "Ovation"; brunch; 9 a.m. departure from St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Absecon; $91, all-included. 609-484-0626.
SHENANDOAH VALLEY: May 19-22; hosted by Forever Young Club; bus trip includes three nights lodging, three breakfasts and two dinners; $675 double, $865 single. 609-425-9523.
BRIGANTINE CER TRIP TO LOUISVILLE, KY: June 4-9; 6-day bus trip to Louisville, Kentucky, hosted by the Brigantine Community, Education and Recreation Department; visiting Churchill Downs, the Louisville Slugger Bat Museum and Factory, the Evan Williams bourbon Experience, the Kentucky Derby Museum and many other sites; limited number of spaces left; price for double occupancy is $1,672.00 per person. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
'WONDERS OF ITALY': July 14-24; organized by Mixed Travel LLC; visit Rome, Florence, Venice, Lucca and Assisi; price includes round trip airfare from Philadelphia, hotel accommodations, 15 meals, and much more; $3,995 per person double occupancy, $4,515 for single, reservations required. 609-412-5694 or Kim.santoro@avoyanetwork.com.
BALTICS: LITHUANIA, LATIVA & ESTONIA: Sept. 10-20; hosted by the Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center; experience the wonders of three rarely visited European countries as we visit their capital cities of Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius; learn about their unique cultures and Jewish history; $3,600 per person includes round trip air and nine nights accommodations, tours and most meals. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or travel@jccatlantic.org.
PARIS, FRANCE: Oct. 2—8; hosted by Brigantine CER; 7-day, 5-night trip to the enchanting city of Paris, France; stay in a first class hotel in the center of Paris and visit the Orsay Museum, Montmartre, Versailles and Chartes; double occupancy is $2,695 per person. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
ISRAEL: Dec. 5-15; hosted by the Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center; enjoy the incredible wonders of The Holy Land with 2 nights in Tel Aviv, 2 nights in the North (Galilee and Golan) and 5 nights in Jerusalem; also included is a day trip to experience Masada and the Dead Sea; $3,600 per person (double occupancy) includes round trip air and nine nights' accommodations, tours and most meals. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or travel@jccatlantic.org.
SOUTHEAST ASIA: Jan. 13-27, 2020; hosted by the Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center; experience four amazing countries and four unique cultures on one epic trip; this tour will visit Bangkok (Thailand), Singapore, Bali (Indonesia) and celebrate Chinese New Year in Hong Kong; $4,600 per person (double occupancy) includes round trip air and twelve nights' accommodations, tours and most meals. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or travel@jccatlantic.org. Spaces are limited.