'CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR' AT RADIO CITY MUSIC HALL: Dec. 7; bus trip by Mary Help of Christians Society to see the "Christmas Spectacular" show at Radio City Music Hall, New York City; 8 a.m. departure from St. Michael's Church, 10 N. Mississippi Ave., Atlantic City; two stops - Marriott Marquis Hotel in Times Square and Grand Central Terminal; $145 includes the theater ticket, motor coach transportation, and bus driver gratuity. 609-641-4634.
BUS TRIP TO NEW YORK CITY: Dec. 8; 8 a.m. bus departs from Ventnor Recreation Field, 311 N. Surrey Ave., Ventnor, $40. 609-823-7950.
BUS TRIP TO LONGWOOD GARDENS: Dec. 16; 11 a.m. departure from Tuckahoe United Methodist Church, 112 Route 49, Tuckahoe; returns at 7 p.m.; $65, includes transportation and admission. 609-628-2140 or TuckahoeUMC.org.
SOUTH AFRICA TRIP: March 11-19, 2019; hosted by Milton & Betty Katz JCC; experience the wonders of Cape Town and Krueger National Park; price includes round trip airfare from JFK airport to Cape Town aboard South African Air, accommodations in premier hotels, eight meals, intra-Africa transportation, daily tours and Krueger Park safaris; $3,600 per person, reservations required. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or travel@jccatlantic.org.
BRIGANTINE CER TRIP TO CROATIA: April 1 - 11, 2019; 11 day, 9 night trip to the Pearl of the Adriatic sponsored by the Brigantine Community, Education and Recreation Department; trip will leave from Philadelphia Airport; limited number of spaces left for this trip; price for double occupancy is $3,495 per person. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
JCC TRIP TO CENTRAL EUROPE: May 15-24, 2019; organized by Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center; rates are $3,600 per person and $4,100 for single occupancy; cost includes round trip airfare from Philadelphia, 8-nights’ accommodations in three beautiful cities, Prague, Budapest and Vienna, and ten meals; daily tours to major tourist sites in all three capitals are included; additional stops will be made at Terezin (Czech Republic), Szentendre (Hungary), and Durnstein (Austria); bus transportation to and from Margate is available. 609-822-1167 or travel@jccatlantic.org.
BRIGANTINE CER TRIP TO LOUISVILLE, KY: June 4 — 9, 2019; 6 day bus trip to Louisville, Kentucky hosted by the Brigantine Community, Education and Recreation Department; visiting Churchill Downs, the Louisville Slugger Bat Museum and Factory, the Evan Williams bourbon Experience, the Kentucky Derby Museum and many other sites; limited number of spaces left on this trip; price for double occupancy is $1,672.00 per person. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.