PHILADELPHIA FLOWER SHOW: March 5; hosted by Gardening by the Sea Garden Club; bus leaves 9 a.m. from Big Lots parking lot in North Cape May, and 9:15 a.m. from Pier One parking lot in Cape May Court House; departs Philadelphia for return trip at 4 p.m.; cost is $65; RSVP to Rosemary Bubnis at 609-884-9061.
BUS TRIP TO 'PRETTY WOMAN' AT THE NEDERLANDER THEATRE: March 6; bus leaves from the Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; $175. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
SOUTH AFRICA TRIP: March 11-19; hosted by Milton & Betty Katz JCC; experience the wonders of Cape Town and Krueger National Park; price includes round trip airfare from JFK airport to Cape Town aboard South African Air, accommodations in premier hotels, eight meals, intra-Africa transportation, daily tours and Krueger Park safaris; $3,600 per person, reservations required. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or travel@jccatlantic.org.
BRIGANTINE CER TRIP TO CROATIA: April 1-11; 11 day, 9 night trip to the Pearl of the Adriatic sponsored by the Brigantine Community, Education and Recreation Department; trip will leave from Philadelphia Airport; limited number of spaces left for this trip; price for double occupancy is $3,495 per person. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
BUS TRIP TO LONG ISLAND HISTORICAL SITES: May 4, 5; hosted by Upper Township Historical Society; two-day bus trip to historical sites on Long Island, NY; includes the bus, all meals (except for breakfast Saturday and dinner on the way home Sunday), the hotel, and admission to all sites; departing from Cape May Court House and Seaville; price to be determined. 609-886-8577 or pary.bruce@earthlink.net.
JCC TRIP TO CENTRAL EUROPE: May 15-24; organized by Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center; rates are $3,600 per person and $4,100 for single occupancy; cost includes round trip airfare from Philadelphia, 8-nights’ accommodations in three beautiful cities, Prague, Budapest and Vienna, and ten meals; daily tours to major tourist sites in all three capitals are included; additional stops will be made at Terezin (Czech Republic), Szentendre (Hungary), and Durnstein (Austria); bus transportation to and from Margate is available. 609-822-1167 or travel@jccatlantic.org.
BRIGANTINE CER TRIP TO LOUISVILLE, KY: June 4-9; 6 day bus trip to Louisville, Kentucky hosted by the Brigantine Community, Education and Recreation Department; visiting Churchill Downs, the Louisville Slugger Bat Museum and Factory, the Evan Williams bourbon Experience, the Kentucky Derby Museum and many other sites; limited number of spaces left on this trip; price for double occupancy is $1,672.00 per person. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
'WONDERS OF ITALY' TRIP: July 14-24; organized by Mixed Travel LLC; visit Rome, Florence, Venice, Lucca, and Assisi; price includes round trip airfare from Philadelphia, hotel accommodations, 15 meals, and much more; $3,995 per person double occupancy, $4,515 for single, reservations required. 609-412-5694 or Kim.santoro@avoyanetwork.com.