PHILLIES VS. METS: June 27; game is at 1:05 p.m.; Business Person Special includes $12 voucher good anywhere in Citizens Bank Park; $70 includes ticket to game, bus, assorted beverages and driver gratuity. Contact John at 609-703-5418.
SIGHT & SOUND THEATER: July 10; hosted by Holy Trinity Parish; bus trip to Lancaster, PA; includes show, lunch, transportation; departs 9 a.m. from St. James in Ventnor with return expected at 8:30 p.m.; $120; seating is limited. 609-822-7105, ext. 109.
BUS TRIP TO SIGHT & SOUND: Aug. 17; bus trip to Lancaster; comfortable travel aboard a deluxe motor coach, all-you-care-to-eat buffet lunch at Miller's, and seats at Sight & Sound's stage production of "Jesus"; departing from the Egg Harbor City Moravian Church, 245 Boston Avenue, promptly at 8:30 a.m. and returning about 8 p.m.; $145 adults, $85 ages 3 to 12. 609-965-1920 or EggHarborCityMoravian.org.
AMERICAN MUSIC THEATRE: Aug. 18; bus trip to see the 3 p.m. show, "The Golden Boys"; 9 a.m. departure from St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Absecon; hosted by Get-A-Way. 609-484-0626.
BALTICS: LITHUANIA, LATIVA & ESTONIA: Sept. 10-20; hosted by the Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center; experience the wonders of three rarely visited European countries as we visit their capital cities of Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius; learn about their unique cultures and Jewish history; $3,600 per person includes round trip air and nine nights accommodations, tours and most meals. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or travel@jccatlantic.org.
PARIS, FRANCE: Oct. 2—8; hosted by Brigantine CER; 7-day, 5-night trip to the enchanting city of Paris, France; stay in a first class hotel in the center of Paris and visit the Orsay Museum, Montmartre, Versailles and Chartes; double occupancy is $2,695 per person. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
ISRAEL: Dec. 5-15; hosted by the Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center; enjoy the incredible wonders of The Holy Land with 2 nights in Tel Aviv, 2 nights in the North (Galilee and Golan) and 5 nights in Jerusalem; also included is a day trip to experience Masada and the Dead Sea; $3,600 per person (double occupancy) includes round trip air and nine nights' accommodations, tours and most meals. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or travel@jccatlantic.org.
SOUTHEAST ASIA: Jan. 13-27, 2020; hosted by the Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center; experience four amazing countries and four unique cultures on one epic trip; this tour will visit Bangkok (Thailand), Singapore, Bali (Indonesia) and celebrate Chinese New Year in Hong Kong; $4,600 per person (double occupancy) includes round trip air and twelve nights' accommodations, tours and most meals. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or travel@jccatlantic.org. Spaces are limited.