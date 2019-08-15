BUS TRIP TO SIGHT & SOUND: Aug. 17; bus trip to Lancaster; comfortable travel aboard a deluxe motor coach, all-you-care-to-eat buffet lunch at Miller's, and seats at Sight & Sound's stage production of "Jesus"; departing from the Egg Harbor City Moravian Church, 245 Boston Avenue, promptly at 8:30 a.m. and returning about 8 p.m.; $145 adults, $85 ages 3 to 12. 609-965-1920 or EggHarborCityMoravian.org.
AMERICAN MUSIC THEATRE: Aug. 18; bus trip to see the 3 p.m. show, "The Golden Boys"; 9 a.m. departure from St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Absecon; hosted by Get-A-Way. 609-484-0626.
WORLD WAR II SITES MINITRIP: Sept. 28; bus trip hosted by the Somers Point Historical Society; visit the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum and Fire Control Tower No. 23 in Cape May; City Hall Parking Lot to meet the van, Somers Point, $38 for nonmembers and $35 for members. 609-927-2900 or SomersPointHistory.org.
PARIS, FRANCE: Oct. 2—8; hosted by Brigantine CER; 7-day, 5-night trip to the enchanting city of Paris, France; stay in a first class hotel in the center of Paris and visit the Orsay Museum, Montmartre, Versailles and Chartes; double occupancy is $2,695 per person. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
ALEXANDRIA, VA & WASHINGTON D.C. TRIP: Oct. 20-23; visit Mount Vernon, Old Towne Alexandria, The Carlyle House and much more; hosted by Brigantine CER; $785 double occupancy, $1,135 single, $739 triple. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
SOUTHEAST ASIA: Jan. 13-27, 2020; hosted by the Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center; experience four amazing countries and four unique cultures on one epic trip; this tour will visit Bangkok (Thailand), Singapore, Bali (Indonesia) and celebrate Chinese New Year in Hong Kong; $4,600 per person (double occupancy) includes round trip air and twelve nights' accommodations, tours and most meals. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or travel@jccatlantic.org. Spaces are limited.
SOUTH AMERICAN CRUISE: Feb. 28-March 15, 2020; 14-night cruise on the Norwegian Star to South America; presented by Boscov's Travel; hosted by Brigantine CER; price includes 6 meal specialty dining package, prepaid shipboard gratuities plus all transportation to and from airports, all flights and more; $1,663. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
ISRAEL AT PURIM: March 5-15, 2020; hosted by Milton & Betty Katz JCC; ten-day trip to the cities of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, staying at superior hotels; $3,900 per person, limited to 36 participants. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or travel@jccatlantic.org.
'A TASTE OF PORTUGAL': May 11-21, 2020; hosted by the Milton & Betty Katz JCC; ten day trip to Porto, Lisbon, Coimbra and Evora; $3,900 per person, space limited. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or travel@jccatlantic.org.
OBERAMMERGAU PASSION PLAY & DAN UBE RIVER DRUISE: May 19-28, 2020; presented by Jet Vacations; sponsored by the Brigantine CER; trip to Munich and to Oberammergau; $4,495 per person for double occupancy. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
'DISCOVER SOUTH DAKOTA' TRIP: June 19, 2020; 7-day trip sponsored by Brigantine CER; presented by Collette Vacations; only 35 spots; exploring the Black Hills, Mt. Rushmore, Crazy Horse Memorial, the Badlands National Park, the Devil's Tower Monument, Deadwood and Custer State Park; pricing varies. 609-264-7350 or cer@Brigantinebeachnj.com.