WORLD WAR II SITES MINITRIP: Sept. 28; bus trip hosted by the Somers Point Historical Society; visit the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum and Fire Control Tower No. 23 in Cape May; City Hall Parking Lot to meet the van, Somers Point, $38 for nonmembers and $35 for members. 609-927-2900 or SomersPointHistory.org.
PARIS, FRANCE: Oct. 2—8; hosted by Brigantine CER; 7-day, 5-night trip to the enchanting city of Paris, France; stay in a first class hotel in the center of Paris and visit the Orsay Museum, Montmartre, Versailles and Chartes; double occupancy is $2,695 per person. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
ALEXANDRIA, VA & WASHINGTON D.C. TRIP: Oct. 20-23; visit Mount Vernon, Old Towne Alexandria, The Carlyle House and much more; hosted by Brigantine CER; $785 double occupancy, $1,135 single, $739 triple. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
'MIRACLE OF CHRISTMAS' AT SIGHT AND SOUND THEATRE, PA: Nov. 30; includes bus, ticket and lunch at the Shady Maple Restaurant; 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; leaves from Tuckahoe United Methodist Church, 112 Route 49, Tuckahoe, $150. 856-332-6056 or TuckahoeUMC.org.
SOUTHEAST ASIA: Jan. 13-27, 2020; hosted by the Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center; experience four amazing countries and four unique cultures on one epic trip; this tour will visit Bangkok (Thailand), Singapore, Bali (Indonesia) and celebrate Chinese New Year in Hong Kong; $4,600 per person (double occupancy) includes round trip air and twelve nights' accommodations, tours and most meals. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or travel@jccatlantic.org. Spaces are limited.
SOUTH AMERICAN CRUISE: Feb. 28-March 15, 2020; 14-night cruise on the Norwegian Star to South America; presented by Boscov's Travel; hosted by Brigantine CER; price includes 6 meal specialty dining package, prepaid shipboard gratuities plus all transportation to and from airports, all flights and more; $1,663. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
ISRAEL AT PURIM: March 5-15, 2020; hosted by Milton & Betty Katz JCC; ten-day trip to the cities of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, staying at superior hotels; $3,900 per person, limited to 36 participants. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or travel@jccatlantic.org.
'A TASTE OF PORTUGAL': May 11-21, 2020; hosted by the Milton & Betty Katz JCC; ten day trip to Porto, Lisbon, Coimbra and Evora; $3,900 per person, space limited. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or travel@jccatlantic.org.
OBERAMMERGAU PASSION PLAY & DAN UBE RIVER DRUISE: May 19-28, 2020; presented by Jet Vacations; sponsored by the Brigantine CER; trip to Munich and to Oberammergau; $4,495 per person for double occupancy. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
'DISCOVER SOUTH DAKOTA' TRIP: June 19, 2020; 7-day trip sponsored by Brigantine CER; presented by Collette Vacations; only 35 spots; exploring the Black Hills, Mt. Rushmore, Crazy Horse Memorial, the Badlands National Park, the Devil's Tower Monument, Deadwood and Custer State Park; pricing varies. 609-264-7350 or cer@Brigantinebeachnj.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.