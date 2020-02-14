New bathrooms, a concession stand and a pier master’s office are coming to the Ventnor pier and plan to be completed by Memorial Day.
The current bathroom had a single toilet and urinal and had a 20-minute wait to use it in the summer, according to Ventnor Commissioner Lance Landgraf.
“It’s basically a shed that’s been converted to bathrooms,” he said.
The city has about $1 million from an older grant to use for the pier improvements. Landgraf would not specify how much would be used for the pier.
The city plans to lease out the concession stand to a vendor. No ice cream will be sold at the stand, because it’s sold on the beach, but commissioners are considering allowing ice cream to be sold at the stand at night.
