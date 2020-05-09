The mayors of Ocean City, Sea Isle City and Upper Township said Saturday they will allow access to their beaches for exercise and active recreation effective immediately.
Walking, running, exercising, surfing and fishing will be allowed on the beaches, but sunbathing, sitting, bathing, gathering and group sports will be prohibited, according to a news release from Ocean City.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.