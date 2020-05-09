The mayors of Ocean City, Sea Isle City and Upper Township said Saturday they will allow access to their beaches for exercise and active recreation effective immediately.

Walking, running, exercising, surfing and fishing will be allowed on the beaches, but sunbathing, sitting, bathing, gathering and group sports will be prohibited, according to a news release from Ocean City.

Contact: 609-272-7234

dgrote@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_Grote

Tags

Print Director

Press copy editor since 2006, copy desk chief since 2014. Masters in journalism from Temple University, 2006. My weekly comics blog, Wednesday Morning Quarterback, appears Wednesday mornings at PressofAC.com.

Load comments