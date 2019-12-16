Littleworth Christmas Tree Farm

Karl Yughans of Littleworth Tree Farm cuts down a fresh Christmas tree for customers Steven and Martha Jamison of Ocean City on Sunday. Karl and his wife, Janet, started the business 23 years ago on Tuckahoe Road in Upper Township and have a loyal following of customers. (Top photo) Janet Yughans shows a collection of hand-painted tree ornaments she gives to customers each year.

Owners of Upper Township tree farm cultivate holiday experience year after year: Hundreds show up for 22-year-old tradition of tagging their Christmas tree.

Victim of 1979 Navy bus attack in Puerto Rico returning for memorial dedication: South Jersey native Cottie Anne Allen was struck multiple times in the attack. This will be her first time on the island since the first portion of her recovery.

Potential Van Drew party switch angers both Democrats and GOP candidates: If Congressman Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, switches parties and runs for re-election as a Republican backed by President Donald Trump, he will not have a clear GOP field, according to others who intend to run.

Driver's licenses for illegal immigrants up for vote Monday: The bills, passed by two legislative committees last week (S-3229/A-4743), have angered GOP lawmakers but advocates argue it increases car insurance coverage.

No Miss America, no problem: Atlantic City didn't suffer loss this year: The Miss America Organization moved the 2020 competition out of the city after failing to get financial assistance. Regardless, key indicators showed an increase in visitors to Atlantic City this September compared to last, and an uptick in gaming revenue.

Eagles rally for another last-minute win:  The Philadelphia Eagles kept their playoff hopes intact with another fourth-quarter rally Sunday.

Eagles Redskins Football

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) is greeted in the end zone by teammate wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (19) after scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

