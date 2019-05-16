A northwestern New Jersey newspaper in operation since 1829 will soon have new ownership.
Quincy Media announced Thursday it’s selling the New Jersey Herald to Pittsford, New York-based GateHouse Media. A sale price was not disclosed, and the deal doesn’t include the newspaper’s building in Newton, which will be sold separately.
Officials said the sale will be completed sometime this summer.
GateHouse Media publishes hundreds of weekly newspapers across the country and more than 150 dailies, including the Burlington County Times. GateHouse is a wholly-owned subsidiary of New Media Investment Group.
Mortgage rates fall: U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell slightly this week, marking a third straight week of declines as a continued inducement to purchasers in the spring homebuying season.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate on the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage eased to 4.07% from 4.10% last week. By contrast, a year ago the benchmark rate stood at 4.61%.
The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans declined this week to 3.53% from 3.57% last week.
U.S. home construction climbs: U.S. home construction rose in April, led by an uptick in single-family homes.
The Commerce Department said Thursday that homebuilding rose 5.7% last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.24 million. But housing starts fell 2.5% from a year earlier, suggesting that would-be home buyers are facing a shortage of new houses.
Construction of single-family homes increased 6.2% to 854,000 but was down 4.3% from a year earlier. Building of apartments and condominiums rose 2.3% to 359,000 and was up 1.4% from April 2018.
Georgetown to expel 2 in admissions scandal: Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., said it is expelling two students linked to an admissions scandal involving the school’s former tennis coach.
Former coach Gordon Ernst pleaded not guilty to accepting $2.7 million in bribes to designate at least 12 applicants as tennis recruits, whether or not they played the sport.
Spokeswoman Meghan Dubyak said Ernst was put on leave in 2017 when Georgetown found credential irregularities for two of the recruits.
Perdue still working on farmer’s aid: Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said Wednesday his agency is still “in the throes of constructing” an aid package for farmers hurt by retaliatory tariffs, but he is not prepared to say when it will be ready.
Perdue said the Agriculture Department is reviewing feedback from producers about the strengths and weaknesses of last year’s relief package, valued at up to $12 billion. This year’s package could range between $15 billion and $20 billion, Perdue projected.
— Associated Press
He also predicted the relief amount will be enough to offset losses that farmers are facing as a result of lower prices due in part to retaliatory tariffs.