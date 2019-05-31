No Press archives were found on this storm. However, believe it or not, this was the most recent hurricane to not just make landfall in South Jersey, but the state as a whole.
According to a 2011 story,
"A storm — named Hurricane “Vagabond” by the Atlantic City Press — comes ashore near Ocean City. Roofs are ripped off Atlantic City hotels, and dozens of boats at harbors along the East Coast are smashed before it heads north of Philadelphia and dies out. Winds are clocked at 75 mph. Published reports say the storm killed 30 people. Five people from the city were killed when they ventured out into the storm aboard the fishing boat 'Red Dragon.'"