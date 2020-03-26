Vagabond, is closed at its two locations
- 627 N Trenton, Atlantic City, is open for takeout beginning Thursday, March 19 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Delivery is available to Absecon Island. Orders should be called in in advance. Package goods available on site with proper ID.
- 3016 Ocean Heights Ave., EHT, is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Orders should be called in in advance.
