Van Drew sworn into office
The former mayor, assemblyman and state senator spent Thursday morning getting his congressional pin, license plate and ID card, and greeting well wishers in his new office in the Cannon Office Building in Washington D.C. He also gave his first vote on the House floor.
Judge hears testimony in beginning of Monell trial. The trial of Jeremiah Monell, the Cumberland County man accused of killing his estranged wife days before Christmas in 2016, began with testimony from the state police detective who analyzed fingerprints left at the scene.
New year, same state takeover. At Atlantic City City Council's reorganization meeting Wednesday, Council President Marty Small said the state would be reassuming full authority of the city, however a DCA spokesperson said Thursday nothing has changed in terms of the relationship between the state and the city.
Milt Wagner's 52-point game still talked about to this day, says sports columnist Mike McGarry. Wagner, who went on to successful college and NBA career, led Camden High School to victory over DeMatha Catholic during the 1980 Seagull Classic. The revived basketball tournament returns to Holy Spirit High School this weekend.
Ocean City woman accused of running a brothel to appear in court. Grace Li, owner of L&G Spa located on 9th Street in "America's Greatest Family Resort", will make her first appearance in Cape May County Superior Court Friday afternoon. Follow crime reporter Molly Bilinski @ACPressMollyB on Twitter for updates from the courtroom.