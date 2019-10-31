All eyes on Van Drew and his 'no' vote on impeachment: South Jersey's freshman congressman will be at the center of national attention Thursday, when he votes against the impeachment inquiry of President Donald J. Trump.
EHT school board introduces policy on transgender student rights: The policy, which was approved on first reading during a contentious 3½-hour meeting, will be up for a final vote in November.
The Devil you know: The Jersey Devil doesn't just haunt South Jersey's woods. It also lurks in its family trees. Locals share their connections to the long-living myth.
Happy Halloween: Check out our up-to-date list of trick or treating times for our area.
Suspension news took Blackjacks by surprise: "It's like a dagger hitting you. I'm really hoping they can save the league," Atlantic City Blackjacks quarterback Warren Smith said Wednesday, following the announcement the Arena Football League had suspended the teams' operations.
The Wildwood Catholic High School boys soccer team was much improved this season. But they did not have the outcome they wanted Wednesday afternoon, as 13th-seeded Immaculata scored a 1-0 victory over the Crusaders in a South Jersey Non-Public B first-round playoff game.
