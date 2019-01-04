“It was surreal.”
Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2, spent his first day in Congress Friday. It was a busy, 14-hour work day. He opposed Nancy Pelosi’s nomination for Speaker and talked about the government shutdown.
A man was fatally shot in Atlantic City Friday night. Authorities are investigating the shooting at the Sunset Inn. It was the second fatal shooting in the city so far this year.
A Villas woman died in a house fire Friday morning. The man who owns the home made it out with minor injuries, but his wife did not. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
You'll have no problems driving to or from Eagles watch parties Sunday. High temperatures will be around 50, Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci predicts. You'll probably see a few more clouds in the afternoon, but it would be partly sunny at darkest.