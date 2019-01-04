“It was surreal.”
Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2, spent his first day in Congress Friday. It was a busy, 14-hour work day. He opposed Nancy Pelosi’s nomination for Speaker and talked about the government shutdown.
A Philadelphia man was arrested after two shootings in Atlantic City Friday night. Avery Bracey, 36, was charged with the city's second murder of the year as well as wounding another victim. He's currently in Atlantic County jail.
Short stays long on headaches: Ventnor now requires any hosts renting their homes for 30 days or less to apply for a mercantile license and pay a $100 fee. It allows the city to keep tabs on compliant and noncompliant property owners.
A Villas woman died in a house fire Friday morning. The man who owns the home made it out with minor injuries, but his wife did not. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
You'll have no problems driving to or from Eagles watch parties Sunday. High temperatures will be around 50, Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci predicts. You'll probably see a few more clouds in the afternoon, but it would be partly sunny at darkest.
Speaking of football, Doug Pederson, a year after guiding the Eagles to the Super Bowl, will now try to lead them to a playoff victory over Chicago on Sunday. He is the best coach in the NFL, according to David Weinberg.