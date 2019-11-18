Atlantic City Veterans Day

Congressman Jefferson Van Drew speaks at City of Atlantic City Veterans Day Observance at Brown’s Park, 135 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Atlantic City Monday Nov11, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Congressman Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, went on a Fox news show Sunday and say he's still a 'no' on the impeachment inquiry of President Trump without "something new and amazing.

The family of Dulce Maria Alavez says a new search is coming with dogs and a dive team. A vigil was held Saturday night. Check out a photo gallery.

Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci says there will be moderate coastal flooding with the Monday morning high tide. Read Joe's forecast and see what places are likely to flood.

Vineland native Rob Haydek has developed Cage Fury Fighting Championships into a regional power in mixed martial arts.

Cheerleading competitions have found a home at the Wildwoods Convention Center. Read more about it and check out the photo gallery from Sunday's event.

The Eagles' offense starts fast, scoring 10 points, but then stalls as Philadelphia loses to the Patriots 17-10. Check out the photo gallery and what local readers have to say.

Cheerleaders from Cedar Creek High School compete at the Spirit Brands American Recreation and School Cheerleading Championships at the Wildwoods Convention Center on Sunday.

