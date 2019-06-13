Sean Blair, Tyler Lancaster, Avi Desai, Austin Reeder, Evan Taylor, Bobby Cuviello, Mike Daniels, Chris Feliciano, coxswain Owen Fitzgerald

Following three wins out of five races in the early season, the Braves became the first boys varsity eight to lead South Jersey in the championship races. The crew finished fourth at the Philadelphia City Championships, had the best time in the Stotesbury Cup semifinals and placed fifth in the petite final at the Scholastic Rowing Association of America Regatta.