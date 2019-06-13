Bottom Row: Evan Taylor (junior), Robert Cuviello (junior), Mike Daniels (junior) and Chris Feliciano (senior), Top row: Sean Blair (senior), Tyler Lancaster (senior), Owen Fitzgerald (junior), Avi Desai (senior) and Austin Reeder (Junior). Absegami High School boys varsity-eight crew, which led its team to be The Press Boys Team of the Year. June 5, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Following three wins out of five races in the early season, the Braves became the first boys varsity eight to lead South Jersey in the championship races. The crew finished fourth at the Philadelphia City Championships, had the best time in the Stotesbury Cup semifinals and placed fifth in the petite final at the Scholastic Rowing Association of America Regatta.
Following three wins out of five races in the early season, the Braves became the first boys varsity eight to lead South Jersey in the championship races. The crew finished fourth at the Philadelphia City Championships, had the best time in the Stotesbury Cup semifinals and placed fifth in the petite final at the Scholastic Rowing Association of America Regatta.