Claudia Scherbin, Eve Chiarello, Jenevieva Mulhall, Alexa Japzon, Margaret Kane, Avery Panico, Kira Tracy, Samantha Perro, coxswain Lucy Greene
The O.C. girls varsity eight led South Jersey in the three championship regattas in which it raced, leading the Red Raiders to No. 1 in The Press Elite. The O.C. crew was second to Mount St. Joseph at the Philadelphia Scholastic Rowing Association City Championships. The Red Raiders were fourth out of 32 crews at the Stotesbury Cup Regatta. Ocean City finished third in a petite (consolation) final at the Scholastic Rowing Association of America Regatta.