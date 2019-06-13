Egg Harbor Township

Coach: Phil Strauss (first year)

What to watch: EHT has several seniors and freshmen in a program that has more than 40 boys. The Eagles return an experienced varsity four and lightweight four, and the novice eight has some good rowers. Strauss plans to run a varsity eight.

Captains include seniors Anthony Merendino, Zach Ballard and Ryan Rice, and other seniors include Cody Peskoff, Ryan Behm and A.J. Malave. Others expected to excel include John Pickard, Antonio Perez, Kareem Naasan and coxswains Armando Carillo and Brian Liang.

Strauss, who played basketball and soccer in high school, never coached crew before he took over the EHT boys program in 2014. He coached the team two years, and now returns.

“Our varsity four and lightweight four should be good, and we have a lot of good new rowers,” Strauss said. “I think we’re going to surprise ourselves with how good we can be.”