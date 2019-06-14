Haley Bramante, Claira Fucetola, Mollie Knoff, Kayla Driscoll, coxswain Megan Shober

The Spartans ran a varsity four in the big races, instead of a varsity eight, and the boat was one of the best in a big category. The Holy Spirit crew placed second to Montclair High School by less than three seconds in a 25-boat division at the City Championships. There were 57 boats at Stotesbury and the Spartans finished fourth. At the SRAA, which is commonly called the nationals, Holy Spirit was second again to Montclair, again by less than three seconds.