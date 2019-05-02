Owner: R.A. Hill Stable and Gatsas Stables
Auction price: $135,000
Earnings to date: $788,850
Best performance: Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (Grade 2), win
About R.A. Hill Stable: Raymond “Randy” Hill III of Franklin Lakes, N.J., co-founded PCS Research Services, a Wall Street research firm, in 1982. He later co-founded Wall Street’s HRC Partners in 2003, managing hedge funds and mutual funds. He earned an undergraduate degree from Rutgers and an MBA from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Also part owner of Tax.
About Gatsas Stables: Michael and Ted Gatsas of Manchester, N.H., co-founded Staffing Network, a professional employer organization, in 1988 which was sold and later merged with ADP. Michael Gatsas went on to form a similar company, Travantus, in 2003, while his brother embarked on a long political career as a Republican. He most recently was elected to the Executive Council of New Hampshire.