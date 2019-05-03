Need to know: In the Blue Grass Stakes, he stuck near the lead, took over in the final turn, and was never challenged in the stretch. Vekoma has an awkward way of running, but he usually gets the job done — losing only once, while coming off a four-month layoff earlier this year. Javier Castellano rode him for the first time in the Blue Grass and will be back aboard Saturday. Trainer George Weaver is a Louisville native, and Vekoma is second-youngest in this field as a May 22 foal.
A good bet? He hasn’t really done anything wrong, but it’s difficult to see Vekoma running with the likes of Improbable and Maximum Security early and still having enough in the tank for the end.