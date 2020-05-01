Shore Towns

Ventnor closed its Boardwalk and beaches at noon Friday to enforce the state’s COVID-19 social-distancing guidelines.

Ventnor officials announced Friday that the city’s beaches will reopen May 8 for passive recreation, but the Boardwalk will remain closed.

Permitted activities on the beach include walking, running or jogging, exercising and dog-walking, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page. However, there will be no access to the Boardwalk other than crossing to the beach.

The 14-foot wide Boardwalk does not fit the guidelines for social distancing, according to the post, and will remain closed until further notice.

“We believe these measures are in keeping with the spirit of the executive orders and have proven to discourage the surge in population that is counterproductive in reducing the spread of the novel virus Covid -19 in Ventnor,” according to the post. “We continue to discourage ALL homeowners, full time and seasonal, from unnecessary travel or large gatherings that may contribute to the spread of Covid-19.”

