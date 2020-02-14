The city is also purchasing a parcel of land to convert it into a pocket park. The property, at 6510 Ventnor Ave., was a three-story building that was severely damaged from a fire over July 4 weekend.
Landgraf said the owner’s fire insurance only covered demolition and not enough to rebuild. He said the city was then approached by a drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility, “but we didn’t want a rehabilitation facility in our downtown. There’s one down the street,” he said.
The city is purchasing the lot for $85,000 and will eventually put in benches, lighting and shrubbery.
“A restaurant will not be able to use it for table service,” he said. “But if someone wants to grab a slice of pizza or a sandwich, they can certainly go there and have their lunch.
“We’ll create a pocket park until a better use comes up,” he added. “We’re open to suggestions for businesses.”
To design the park, Landgraf reached out to the Atlantic County Institute of Technology for student input. Students who are learning drafting and design will visit the site and then submit designs for the park. He plans to have a designed park completed by fall. Until then, the city will put benches in for summer 2020.
“It’s just a little respite,” he said. “We’re excited to create a green space.”
