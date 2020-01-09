Ventnor theater on track to open in April: The Ventnor Square Theater is one of several theaters Clint Bunting, Brett Denafo and their partner Scot Kauffman (and his father of the same name) have renovated in South Jersey.
Cunningham next to enter Democratic race for Van Drew seat: Will Cunningham volunteered for Barack Obama’s 2012 presidential campaign and later got a job with U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J. Most recently he has worked on the House Oversight Committee under Chairman Elijah Cummings, who died late last year.
NJSIAA takes next step toward public school state champions in football: The executive committee voted 30-4-1 to approve a proposal that would remove the sentence from the NJSIAA constitution banning public school state championship football games.
Thomas remains president of Pleasantville school board: Carla Thomas won by a vote of 5-2, with members Jerome Page and Rick Norris voting no and Sharnell Morgan and Cassandra Clements absent.
St. Augustine wrestling remains unbeaten: Junior Mike Misita pinned his opponent in the first period of his 220-pound bout to lead the Hermits to a 44-18 victory over Absegami.
