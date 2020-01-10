Ventnor woman sentenced for murder of mother, grandmother: Heather Barbera, 43, who pleaded guilty in October to aggravated manslaughter in the death of her mother, Michelle Gordon, and murder in the death of Elaine Rosen, her grandmother, was sentenced to 42 years in prison.
Proposal to change Atlantic City government still possible despite initial rejection: After submitting more than 3,000 signatures in December that were supportive of changing the city’s government to a council-manager format, a majority of the petitions were rejected for a variety of reasons.
Bill allowing drug court grads to work in casinos passes Senate: The action by state lawmakers would allow people who successfully complete the state’s Recovery Court program after being convicted of low-level drug offenses to apply for casino key employee licenses.
Brothers Pryia, Mukesh Roy bringing nation's best basketball teams to N.J.: The Metro Classic will be held this weekend and Feb. 7-8 at RWJBarnabas Health Arena in Toms River and will feature Florida's Montverde and Georgia's TSF Academy.
Lower to pick new mayor, Ocean City likely to leave seat vacant until election: Lower Township Mayor Erik Simonsen and Ocean City Councilman Antwan McClellan were set to step down from their positions in local government this week to join the state Assembly.
