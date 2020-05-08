Shore Towns

Ventnor Boardwalk and beach closes at noon on Friday April. 5, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Ventnor beaches reopen Friday, May 8, for passive recreation, but the Boardwalk remains closed.

Allowed activities include walking, running, jogging, exercising, dog-walking on leashes, all while maintaining social distancing.

Prohibited activities include swimming, sunbathing, sitting on chairs or towels, organized sports, groups of people, surfing, kayaking, paddle boarding, fishing and sailing.

The Boardwalk can only be used to access the beach.

The beach and Boardwalk were closed April 5.

