The city provides guarded beaches between Memorial Day and Labor Day) at the following locations:
- Vassar Square
- Austin
- Frankfort
- Suffolk
- Dorset
- Sacramento
- Surrey
- New Haven
- Buffalo
- Lafayette
- Washington
Lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The beaches that our lifeguards are on duty vary during the beginning and end of the summer. Call the Beach Headquarters at 609-823-7948 to ascertain which beaches are guarded.
