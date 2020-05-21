Ice Cream beach vendor

Robert Lukasiewicz sells ice cream to Chase Gelman, and Monica Bokhis, of Ventnor, on the beach in Ventnor, Saturday, July 13, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

The city provides guarded beaches between Memorial Day and Labor Day) at the following locations:

  • Vassar Square
  • Austin
  • Frankfort
  • Suffolk
  • Dorset
  • Sacramento
  • Surrey
  • New Haven
  • Buffalo
  • Lafayette
  • Washington

Lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The beaches that our lifeguards are on duty vary during the beginning and end of the summer. Call the Beach Headquarters at 609-823-7948 to ascertain which beaches are guarded.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Load comments