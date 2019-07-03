Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Beach tags: $15 seasonal, $10 weekly. Free for veterans, active military and their spouses and children up to age 25. Also free to children ages 11 and younger.
What to do: Swimming. Barbeques (no open flames) are permitted through September 30. Surfing is allowed next to the fishing pier, located at Cornwall Avenue and the boardwalk. Kayaking permitted at Princeton Avenue and the beach. Alcohol, picnics and ball playing are prohibited.
More information: Visit ventnorcity.org