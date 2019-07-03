070518_nws_4thenterprise

On July 4th 2018, people were enjoying the beautiful weather and cooling off by the beach and bay in the Downbeach area. On the New Haven beach, beach goers are enjoying the hot sun, little breeze, and cool surf. Nicolette Miranda, 7, of Ventnor was all smiles.

Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Beach tags: $15 seasonal, $10 weekly. Free for veterans, active military and their spouses and children up to age 25. Also free to children ages 11 and younger.

What to do: Swimming. Barbeques (no open flames) are permitted through September 30. Surfing is allowed next to the fishing pier, located at Cornwall Avenue and the boardwalk. Kayaking permitted at Princeton Avenue and the beach. Alcohol, picnics and ball playing are prohibited.

More information: Visit ventnorcity.org

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments