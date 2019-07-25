Ventnor K-9 Night Out

Officer Marc Franco Jr. shows the crowd a K-9 demonstration at the  Ventnor Police Departments National Night Out August 7.

Ventnor’s event starts at 6 p.m. and will be held behind the city library. They’ll have free hot dogs and water, activities, a DJ, a K9 demonstration and more.

Contact: 609-272-7241

