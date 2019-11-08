Atlantic County
Atlantic City: Several businesses in Atlantic City, including casinos, restaurants and entertainment, are offering discounts and giveaways to active or retired military.
At noon Monday, the city will hold a Veterans Day ceremony at Brown’s Memorial Park, 135 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Speakers will include Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, who served in the Air Force from 1967 to 1971.
Atlantic County Veterans Museum: The Atlantic County Veterans Museum will be open Monday as an extension of hours.
Brigantine: At 10:30 a.m. Monday, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6964 will host a parade and service. The parade will step off at 26th Street and Brigantine Avenue and will continue to the Veterans Memorial at 32nd Street.
Guest speakers will include state Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, who will present a proclamation from the state to local World War II veterans Ralph Williams and Charles Newkirk, and Brian Weiner, senior vice commander of the New Jersey VFW.
Egg Harbor City: At 6:30 p.m. Monday, American Legion Rudolph Elmer Post #158 and Auxiliary will host a Veterans Day ceremony. Brown, who served in the Army from 1987 to 2009, will be the guest speaker.
Northfield: 36 U.S. military veterans and current residents of Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center will be honored by the Atlantic County Veterans Advisory Board and County Executive Dennis Levinson for their service. The ceremony will include a presentation of certificates, color guard, patriotic songs and readings, and light refreshments.
Mays Landing: At 11 a.m. Monday, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 220 will host a Veterans Day ceremony at Memorial Park. A luncheon will be served after at the VFW post at 1209 Route 50.
Mullica Township: A U.S. flag retirement and disposal ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. Monday at 811 Darmstadt Ave.
Somers Point: At noon Monday, Shore Medical Center will honor veterans with a ceremony at Shore Medical Center Park along Bay Avenue. Members of the community can submit the names of friends or family members who have served in the military. Each person submitted will be honored with a flag that will be placed on the lawn at Shore, which will remain there until Nov. 15.
Cape May County
Avalon: At 11 a.m. Monday, American Legion Post #331 and the Borough of Avalon will host a Veterans Day ceremony at Veterans Plaza, 21st Street and Dune Drive. Avalon resident and World War II veteran Frank D’Elia will be honored as he celebrates his 100th birthday.
American Legion Post #331 Commander Tom McCullough will host the event, which will include a presentation of wreaths, a rifle salute and music from the Seven Mile Singers. Post-ceremony open house at Stephen C. Ludlam Post #331 at 11617 Second Ave., Stone Harbor.
North Wildwood: At 10 a.m. Monday, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5941 will host a service to honor living veterans who have served and are now serving our nation. The service will be held at the veterans monument at New York and Spruce avenues.
Ocean City: The city will host its annual Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday at the Tabernacle at 550 Wesley Ave. The event will honor all men and women who have served in the military and will include music, a memorial wreath placing by the Ocean City Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion posts and a keynote speech from Lance Cpl. Rickey R. Arce.
Sea Isle City: The city will host a ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday at Veterans Park, 4501 Park Road. South Jersey Quilts of Valor will present local veterans with handmade quilts.
Cumberland County
Vineland: A military mural will be dedicated at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the mini-park at Landis Avenue and the Boulevard. Artist George Perez created the mural, which honors members of all five military branches, as well as veterans and prisoners of war. The mural was commissioned by the Vineland Downtown Improvement District and Main Street Vineland, and has been funded with grants from the Cumberland County Cultural & Heritage Commission, the Department of State, Thrive South Jersey, BB&T Bank and Ace Hardware.
Ocean County
Little Egg Harbor Township: The township will dedicate its new Veterans Park at 10 a.m. Monday at the park on Radio Road in Mystic Island.
Toms River: The Ocean County Veterans Day parade will travel down Main Street from the Toms River Shopping Center on Route 37 to Washington Street at 9:45 a.m. Monday. A post-parade ceremony will take place in front of Town Hall and will feature speakers and guests.
