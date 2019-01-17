The employees at IGT in Egg Harbor Township recently learned of the Veterans History Project through one of their employees who is also works with the VHP. During the Christmas Holiday Season, many of the workers at IGT personally gave and collected $355. The Veterans History Project was presented their check Monday, Jan. 8 at the Atlantic County Historical Society. Those attending from IGT were Andre Brunette, Erika Valentin, Alice Santiago, Steve Gittle, Dave Strang, Tim Shortall and Kristina Klickovich. Accepting the check were Dana Shupp, Chair of the Veterans History Project and Sheryl Collins, the outgoing Chair. Other VHP team members attending the of presentation were Helen Walsh, Lori Jo Jamieson, Administrative Assistant, Ruth Taylor and Lynn Wood, the VHP Photographer.