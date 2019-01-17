International Gaming Technologies (IGT) is a multinational gaming company that specializes in the promotion of gaming, the lottery and sports betting. They have a complete portfolio of digital gaming products and offer services and support. Locally, they have offices on Westcoat Road in Egg Harbor Township as well as in Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada.
The employees at IGT in Egg Harbor Township recently learned of the Veterans History Project through one of their employees who is also works with the VHP. He approached them about making a donation to our cause and during the Christmas Holiday Season many of the workers at IGT personally gave and collected $355.
The VHP was contacted to set up a date for a presentation by some seven of the donors. This was accomplished on Monday, Jan. 8 at 10 a.m. at the Atlantic County Historical Society. Those attending from IGT were Andre Brunette, Erika Valentin, Alice Santiago, Steve Gittle, Dave Strang, Tim Shortall and Kristina Klickovich.
Accepting the check were Dana Shupp, Chair of the Veterans History Project and Sheryl Collins, the outgoing Chair. Other VHP team members attending the of presentation were Helen Walsh, Lori Jo Jamieson, Administrative Assistant, Ruth Taylor and Lynn Wood, the VHP Photographer.
Helen Walsh presented an interesting history of the Veterans History Project and the ACHS’s involvement with them.
IGT had made a prototype of the check which has been hung on the bulletin board for all to see how proud and thankful we are for this generous donation. You are invited to come in to the Atlantic County Historical Society, 907 Shore Road, Somers Point to view the prototype. The Society is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.