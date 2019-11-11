“These are my guys,” said Galloway Diner waitress Kim Dilliplane. She’s been one of the regular waitresses to serve the 177th Reunion Association during their weekly breakfast. (Nov. 7, 2019)
LAUREN CARROLL / Multimedia Reporter
Brotherhood over breakfast: 177th vets make morning meetup a weekly event: About 40 veterans from the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard meet for breakfast every week.
Sign up for
MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE Atlantic County men move forward with South Jersey business plans without pot licenses: Two men are trying to open a medical marijuana dispensary, which would create about 100 jobs.
'Unacceptable' that Atlantic City does not get a cut of sports betting tax, mayor says: Atlantic City mayor wants the city to get an additional sports betting tax for property tax relief.
Mold cleanup at Longport Borough Hall may cost $1 million: Longport Borough Hall is remediating mold found in the building which has led the police department to be temporary relocated to trailers and two rooms to be sealed off. St. Augustine Prep's run for a state title ends. The Hermits lose to Seton Hall Prep 1-0 in double overtime in the state Non-Public A title game.
'Into the Forest' exhibit at Noyes Arts Garage
The Into the Forest exhibit at the Noyes Arts Garage in Atlantic City is made completely out of polymer clay. The exhibit is on display until Jan. 2.
CJ FAIRFIELD
Staff Writer
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
DT5B0333.JPG
The Into the Forest exhibit at the Noyes Arts Garage in Atlantic City is made completely out of polymer clay. The exhibit is on display until Jan. 2.
CJ FAIRFIELD
Staff Writer
DT5B0335.JPG
The Into the Forest exhibit at the Noyes Arts Garage in Atlantic City is made completely out of polymer clay. The exhibit is on display until Jan. 2.
CJ FAIRFIELD
Staff Writer
DT5B0337.JPG
The Into the Forest exhibit at the Noyes Arts Garage in Atlantic City is made completely out of polymer clay. The exhibit is on display until Jan. 2.
CJ FAIRFIELD
Staff Writer
DT5B0343.JPG
The Into the Forest exhibit at the Noyes Arts Garage in Atlantic City is made completely out of polymer clay. The exhibit is on display until Jan. 2.
CJ FAIRFIELD
Staff Writer
DT5B0345.JPG
Katie Simkins, custom framer and gift shop manager at the Noyes Arts Garage, points to a trail of clay snails on the wall inside the Into the Forest exhibit.
CJ FAIRFIELD
Staff Writer
DT5B0348.JPG
The Into the Forest exhibit at the Noyes Arts Garage in Atlantic City is made completely out of polymer clay. The exhibit is on display until Jan. 2.
CJ FAIRFIELD
Staff Writer
DT5B0350.JPG
Katie Simkins, custom framer and gift store manager at the Noyes Arts Garage points to a tile mural made completely out of clay.
CJ FAIRFIELD
Staff Writer
DT5B0361.JPG
Katie Simkins, custom framer and gift store manager at the Noyes Arts Garage, points out clay tiles in a mural.
CJ FAIRFIELD
Staff Writer
DT5B0364.JPG
Katie Simkins, custom framer and gift store manager at the Noyes Arts Garage, points out clay tiles in a mural.
CJ FAIRFIELD/Staff Writer
DT5B0366.JPG
The Into the Forest exhibit at the Noyes Arts Garage in Atlantic City is made completely out of polymer clay. The exhibit is on display until Jan. 2.
CJ FAIRFIELD/Staff Writer
DT5B0368.JPG
Katie Simkins, custom framer and gift store manager at the Noyes Arts Garage, points out one of the clay flowers.
CJ FAIRFIELD / Staff Writer
DT5B0379.JPG
The Into the Forest exhibit at the Noyes Arts Garage in Atlantic City is made completely out of polymer clay. The exhibit is on display until Jan. 2.
CJ FAIRFIELD
Staff Writer
DT5B0382.JPG
The Into the Forest exhibit at the Noyes Arts Garage in Atlantic City is made completely out of polymer clay. The exhibit is on display until Jan. 2.
CJ FAIRFIELD
Staff Writer
DT5B0389.JPG
The Into the Forest exhibit at the Noyes Arts Garage in Atlantic City is made completely out of polymer clay. The exhibit is on display until Jan. 2.
CJ FAIRFIELD/Staff Writer
DT5B0391.JPG
None of the items on display are painted. The exhibit is composed entirely of polymer clay, an oven-baked modeling clay.
CJ FAIRFIELD
Staff Writer
DT5B0394.JPG
The Into the Forest exhibit at the Noyes Arts Garage in Atlantic City is made completely out of polymer clay. The exhibit is on display until Jan. 2.
CJ FAIRFIELD
Staff Writer
DT5B0405.JPG
The Into the Forest exhibit at the Noyes Arts Garage in Atlantic City is made completely out of polymer clay. The exhibit is on display until Jan. 2.
CJ FAIRFIELD
Staff Writer
DT5B0416.JPG
The Into the Forest exhibit at the Noyes Arts Garage in Atlantic City is made completely out of polymer clay. The exhibit is on display until Jan. 2.
CJ FAIRFIELD
Staff Writer
DT5B0419.JPG
The ‘Into the Forest’ exhibit is on display until Jan. 2 and was put together with the help of 300 polymer clay artists worldwide.
CJ FAIRFIELD
Staff Writer
DT5B0427.JPG
The Into the Forest exhibit at the Noyes Arts Garage in Atlantic City is made completely out of polymer clay. The exhibit is on display until Jan. 2.
CJ FAIRFIELD
Staff Writer
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.