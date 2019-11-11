111019_nws_177vets (3)

“These are my guys,” said Galloway Diner waitress Kim Dilliplane. She’s been one of the regular waitresses to serve the 177th Reunion Association during their weekly breakfast. (Nov. 7, 2019)

Brotherhood over breakfast: 177th vets make morning meetup a weekly event: About 40 veterans from the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard meet for breakfast every week.

Atlantic County men move forward with South Jersey business plans without pot licenses: Two men are trying to open a medical marijuana dispensary, which would create about 100 jobs.

'Unacceptable' that Atlantic City does not get a cut of sports betting tax, mayor says: Atlantic City mayor wants the city to get an additional sports betting tax for property tax relief.

Mold cleanup at Longport Borough Hall may cost $1 million: Longport Borough Hall is remediating mold found in the building which has led the police department to be temporary relocated to trailers and two rooms to be sealed off.

St. Augustine Prep's run for a state title ends. The Hermits lose to Seton Hall Prep 1-0 in double overtime in the state Non-Public A title game.

Contact: 609-272-7286

LCarroll@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_LC

Tags

Load comments