BORGATA

7 AND 10 P.M. SATURDAY, SEPT. 21; $29, $39

WHAT TO EXPECT: A classic late-bloomer, Vic DiBitetto first received notoriety in 1991 when he won the grand prize on “America’s Funniest People,” but for years worked as a school bus driver, doing comedy on the side until 2013 when his YouTube video “Bread and Milk,” became an internet sensation with over 13 million views. DiBetetto’s act often revolves around his Italian American heritage, growing up in Brooklyn and the annoyances of everyday life. His past Atlantic City shows have been sold-out classic nights and he returns to Borgata ready to kill it once again.

VicDibitetto.net, TheBorgata.com

