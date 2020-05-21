Age: 18
High School: Egg Harbor Township High School
Hometown: Egg Harbor Township
Parents: Kathy and Tony Zheng
Community/school activities: Tennis, Key Club (Officer Committee Chair and officer); Future Business Leaders of America; Science League; founder of Girls Coding Club; National Honor Society.
Post-high school plans: Study computer science at MIT.
Career goals: Work at Google.
Vicky is highly organized and motivated. She has to be to balance her school work, sports and other interests. A natural problem solver, she has helped lead the Girls Club for Coding, which she founded (and got funded), turning it into a popular activity. After participating in several hackathons, she shared her knowledge with students in younger grades. She attributes her success to not being afraid, starting small and building as you go.
How have your school activities and family shaped you as a leader and a person?
I think being so involved has really taught me to manage my time well. It hasn’t always been easy — I remember a time where I was doing tennis and had orchestra as a class at the same time. I had to carry the tennis bag, the instrument and my backpack on a daily basis! That taught me I could not procrastinate and had to do things in a timely manner. Growing up, my parents did not speak much English, and I often had to translate for them, many times reading important documents for them and asking questions of people, usually adults. That has made me more responsible than the average person. I find my teachers extremely inspiring, too. They have taught me to shoot for the stars and that there wasn’t anything I couldn’t do.
Which skills have you learned in your life experiences and how will you use them in your future leadership positions?
Growing up in Brooklyn, I went to a school where all my classmates also spoke Chinese. When I moved to South Jersey, my English was not very good. As a result, I credit this unique perspective because I have had to listen closely to other people and understand what they want. This has helped me in leadership positions because I now know what people want and how to allow someone to recognize that they are being heard.
Who is or was a leader who inspired you to become your own kind of leader?
My computer science teacher, Mr. Swift really inspired me because he has always emphasized girls in computer science since my freshman year. This is a reason that I am pursuing computer science as my career goal. Even though he did not need to do this, he would give extra credit to any student who applied for a women-in-computer-science award, and that set the stage for me to advocate for that as well.
— Paige Crain
