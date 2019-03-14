80 miles in four hours
A Victorian house, saved from being demolished in favor of a new build, made the journey from a storage yard in Egg Harbor Township to its new site in Cape May, navigated several routes and traffic jams.
Casino gaming may be one step closer to returning to Showboat State gaming regulators will decide Monday whether Bart Blatstein can move forward with attempting to secure a casino license for his property.
Our view: Mayor Gilliam gags city workers against Atlantic City’s interests A memo sent Wednesday instructs city employees to not speak with members of the press without prior approval from the business administrator and the mayor. At a time when the state recommends more transparency — and the city has many positive developments happening — the mayor has decided to clamp down on informing the public.
Reinventing AC: Atlantic City’s Health Department, down to just one employee and 20 percent of its 2014 funding, is a health department in name only. Follow The Press' continued coverage of public health in Atlantic City and join the conversation.
Sincere Rhea named The Press Boys Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Year “With this being my last indoor season, it just allowed me to soak it all in," the St. Augustine Prep senior said. Check out the full gallery of this year's top boys track athletes
Cedarville man faces life in prison for wife's murder Jeremiah Monell, who was found guilty of stabbing Tara O’Shea-Watson to death in 2016, is scheduled to before Judge Cristen D’Arrigo. Follow reporter Molly Bilinkski on Twitter for updates from the courtroom.