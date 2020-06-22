Atlantic County Freeholder-at-Large candidate Celeste Fernandez has created a Spanish-language video explaining how to properly complete and return mail-in ballots.
She also has one in English on her Facebook page, and there are English-language videos available from Atlantic County Freeholder Caren Fitzpatrick -- who is running for re-election; and another from the NAACP Mainland Pleasantville chapter.
Each go through the ballot packet step-by-step, explaining the proper way to handle each piece.
Vote-by-mail applications have been sent to every registered Democrat and Republican in the state. Unaffiliated registered voters have been sent applications for mail-in ballots but must declare themselves Republican or Democrat to vote in the primary.
Every county is required to have five secure lock boxes set up for this election, per Murphy’s orders. Murphy moved the primary to July 7 from June 2 and made it a mostly vote-by-mail election to avoid spreading the novel coronavirus. Each municipality will have one polling station open July 7, but machines will be available only for those with disabilities, Murphy said. Others who show up on Election Day will have to fill out paper provisional ballots.
In Atlantic County lock boxes are located at the Atlantic County Office Building, 1333 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City; Galloway Township Municipal Hall, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road; the Hammonton Municipal Building at 100 Central Ave.; at the Egg Harbor Township Municipal Hall, 3515 Bargaintown Road; and the Buena Vista Township Municipal Hall, 890 Harding Highway.
Any voter who allows someone else to act as a bearer and take the completed ballot to the Board of Elections must designate that person as bearer on the outer envelope before handing it over, she said.
Bearers are limited to transporting three ballots in addition to their own to the board, Caterson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.