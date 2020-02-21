Teriq Chapman sank four 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead the Atlantic City High School boys basketball team to a 68-29 win over ACIT on Thursday night.
Stephen Byard added 15 for the Vikings, who are 18-5. Sharon Watson came off the bench to score for Atlantic City.
ACIT 11 8 5 5 - 29
Atlantic City 27 24 13 4 – 68
ACIT – Davenport 2, Waugh 12, Rahmann 15
AC – Chapman 18, Byard 15, Daley 5, Palms 5, Lewis 4, Frederick 8, Jones 2, Watson 11
