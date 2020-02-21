Teriq Chapman sank four 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead the Atlantic City High School boys basketball team to a 68-29 win over ACIT on Thursday night.

Stephen Byard added 15 for the Vikings, who are 18-5. Sharon Watson came off the bench to score for Atlantic City.

ACIT 11 8 5 5 - 29

Atlantic City 27 24 13 4 – 68

ACIT – Davenport 2, Waugh 12, Rahmann 15

AC – Chapman 18, Byard 15, Daley 5, Palms 5, Lewis 4, Frederick 8, Jones 2, Watson 11

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments