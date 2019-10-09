Land at 501 E. Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway sold in May for just over $1 million, the township confirmed Friday. The new owner is Village Super Market. However, no construction permits have been pulled as of yet and there have been no applications submitted to the township’s planning or zoning departments.

