Vince Velasquez took advantage of his opportunity to return to the starting rotation.
He allowed one run and one hit in five innings. Velasquez struck out five and walked none.
Velasquez began the season in the starting rotation but was ineffective and sent to the bullpen in May.
But the Phillies because of poor performance and injury have a need for a fifth starting pitcher.
Velasquez appeared to have earned at least another start with Saturday's outing.
"It was a kind of difficult to identify and realize what my role is," Velasquez said. "At the end of the day, it's just a matter of me pitching. That's controlling what I can control. it seems like I might be back in the rotation. I don't know. But from where we stand right now, I think I can build off of this and continue to fulfill that spot."